Why the itchy eyes? Sponsored by Trio Eyecare

Allergies can affect the eyes, too. They can make your eyes red and itchy, triggering burning. They might be watery and swollen at times also. There are two types of ocular allergies: seasonal, which are more common, and perennial. Seasonal allergies happen at certain times of the year and perineal allergies happen year-round. Some examples of seasonal allergies triggers include pollen from grass, trees, and weeds, as well as spores from molds. Perennial allergies include dust mites, pet dander, air pollution, cosmetics, smoke, and perfumes.

The first thing to do is avoid triggers. However a few lifestyle modifications can help too!

Taking frequent showers during peak allergy seasons Wearing larger sunglasses outdoors Washing bedding more frequently Avoid rubbing your eyes after petting your “furbaby”.

Ocular allergies can be maintained by using an over the counter allergy drop. Ask your eye doctor for recommendations.