Introducing LSU’s Digital Twin Design & Production Certificate

LSU has launched a new Digital Twin Design and Production Certificate, beginning Spring 2026, to prepare business and technical leaders for one of the fastest-growing technologies transforming construction, manufacturing, and energy—industries vital to Louisiana’s economy.

Digital twins are virtual, real-time replicas of physical systems, from bridges and factories to supply chains. Organizations use them to simulate performance, identify potential issues early, improve safety, and reduce operational costs.

The program offers comprehensive experience in an emerging technology. Across seven online courses taught through case studies, guided tutorials, and hands-on activities, participants will:

Learn how digital twins are built and which technologies are used in the process

Understand how digital twins track, monitor, and improve real-world systems

Practice digital twin development using common software platforms

Understand the benefits and risks of digital twins

Gain the skills needed to calculate deployment costs and return on investment

Explore key topics such as data ethics, intellectual property, and legal risks

