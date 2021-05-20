×
The importance of a patient-centric approach in cancer care

Cancer care can be complex and stressful—physically, emotionally and financially. It can also span many years. Yet hope and optimism are critical components for quality of life in cancer survivorship.

That’s why the Hematology/Oncology Clinic’s strategy is patient-centric care. Patient-centric care is defined as care that is “respectful of and responsive to individual patient preferences, needs, and values and ensuring that patient values guide all clinical decisions.” Patient-centered care delivery strives to treat the “whole” patient throughout the cancer care continuum.

While it might seem that all health care should be “patient first,” that’s not the case. Patient-centric care is a method of care delivery that supports the value-based care model, which has revolutionized health care by rewarding providers based on their delivery of the highest quality patient care.

By placing its patients first, Hematology Oncology Clinic continuously earns high patient satisfaction scores of 95.9% and above. Whole-person care permeates every aspect of care management, including financial burdens. HOC has helped patients with over $8 million in patient assistance. The practice also offers nutritional assistance for patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments by recommending which foods to eat and which they should avoid when it comes to managing side effects.

The clinic strives to provide the best possible patient experience by providing compassionate and supportive cancer care, close to home.

Learn more about patient care at Hematology Oncology Clinic, or call (225) 767-0822.


