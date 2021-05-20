The importance of a patient-centric approach in cancer care

Cancer care can be complex and stressful—physically, emotionally and financially. It can also span many years. Yet hope and optimism are critical components for quality of life in cancer survivorship.

That’s why the Hematology/Oncology Clinic’s strategy is patient-centric care. Patient-centric care is defined as care that is “respectful of and responsive to individual patient preferences, needs, and values and ensuring that patient values guide all clinical decisions.” Patient-centered care delivery strives to treat the “whole” patient throughout the cancer care continuum.

While it might seem that all health care should be “patient first,” that’s not the case. Patient-centric care is a method of care delivery that supports the value-based care model, which has revolutionized health care by rewarding providers based on their delivery of the highest quality patient care.