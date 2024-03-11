Impact has no age limit, sponsored by Take Note BR

Imani Durant, junior at Madison Preparatory Academy, embodies the essence of determination and social impact. Her dedication to academics and the community is an inspiration for students and women across the Greater Baton Rouge Area.

Coming from a heritage of community involvement, Durant’s upbringing instilled in her a strong sense of duty. Alongside her grandmother and mother, she dedicated herself to serving meals to the unhoused and assisting at a local women’s shelter. Currently, as a Safe Hopeful Healthy (SHH) ambassador, she actively engages in conversations to prevent crime. “If you have influence, then you can have an impact whether that be positive or negative. We should strive to make sure that impact is positive,” states Durant.

With a passion for the medical field, Durant obtained her Emergency Medical Responders (EMS) certification at 15, and became an athletic trainer at her school.