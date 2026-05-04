How local families can help shape the future of children’s health

Sponsored by LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center

In Louisiana, where childhood obesity rates remain among the highest in the nation, researchers are turning to an essential partner in the fight for better health outcomes: local families. At LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, the Pediatric Trials Team is leading that effort through its Pediatric Research Program and the statewide Pennington Generation initiative, both designed to better understand and improve health outcomes for children.

The need is urgent. More than 40% of children in Louisiana are overweight or living with obesity, and the associated health challenges – from Type 2 diabetes to long-term metabolic conditions – are appearing earlier than ever before. Researchers at Pennington Biomedical are working to reverse that trend, but they can’t do it alone. They need families.

The Pediatric Research Program focuses on identifying the root causes of childhood obesity and developing real-world solutions. By participating in these studies, families not only gain access to cutting-edge care and resources but also contribute to discoveries that could benefit generations to come.

Several pediatric clinical trials are currently open and actively seeking participants. The BabyEE Pilot is enrolling infants between 1 and 3 months old to better understand early nutrition and development. The SPROUT study is similarly focused on infants, particularly those born at 35 weeks or later who are fed human milk. For older children, the COACH program offers a family-based healthy weight intervention for children ages 5 to 17 with obesity, emphasizing the role of parents and caregivers in building sustainable habits. Meanwhile, a Pediatric Study is recruiting adolescents ages 12 to 17 with excess body weight to explore new approaches to treatment and prevention. More research trial resources and information can be found at pbrc.edu/research-trials/.

What sets these programs apart is their emphasis on family involvement. Parents and caregivers are not just observers; rather, they are essential partners. From attending visits to helping implement lifestyle changes at home, families play a central role in shaping outcomes and ensuring that research translates into everyday life.

Beyond individual trials, the Pennington Generation study offers a broader opportunity for families across Louisiana to get involved. Part of the Greaux Healthy initiative, this long-term research effort aims to track how physical activity, nutrition, sleep and other lifestyle factors influence children’s growth and development over time.

Participation is designed to be convenient and accessible. Families can begin by visiting the Pennington Biomedical Healthy Moves Bus or a nearby health clinic for an initial assessment, which includes surveys and basic measurements like height, weight and waist circumference. Children ages 5 and older may also have body composition and grip strength evaluated. Follow-up visits occur annually, often through simple online surveys or community-based check-ins.

The study is open to a wide range of participants, from newborns to young adults up to age 24, as well as parents, expectant families and relatives of those who have joined the study. This inclusive approach allows researchers to better understand how health patterns develop across generations.

By participating in a clinical trial or joining the Pennington Generation study, local families have a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact – not just on their own health, but on the well-being of children across the state.