Houston Ballet II brings world-class dance to Baton Rouge

Sponsored by Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre

Houston Ballet II, the second company of Houston Ballet—America’s fourth-largest ballet company—is set to perform in Baton Rouge. The company features a remarkable ensemble of ballet students from around the world, showcasing a repertoire that spans both classical and contemporary works.

Audiences will see excerpts from beloved classics such as The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, and The Nutcracker, as well as contemporary pieces choreographed by Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch AM.

On Saturday, March 28, Houston Ballet II will present two performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets for both performances start at $46, offering locals the opportunity to experience the artistry and elegance of one of the nation’s premier ballet companies.

Don’t miss your chance to witness Houston Ballet II live—secure your tickets today!