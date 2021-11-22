A holistic approach to clearing acne: Try a new 90-day boot camp for your skin [Sponsored]

Amber Pearson, owner and aesthetician at Baton Rouge’s new Black + Blanc Aesthetics, shares a new 90-day boot camp for your skin. Black + Blanc Aesthetics is a modern and contemporary aesthetic studio with experts in corrective skin care. Black + Blanc offers an array of services, including facials, dermaplaning, chemical peels, sugaring, brow waxing and tinting, and makeup artistry, to name a few. Visit blackandblancla.com to learn more and book an appointment.

TRY THE ACNE BOOT CAMP

The Face Reality Acne Boot Camp at Black + Blanc employs a clear-skin system that will have your acne under control in three to four months depending on your type of acne. It combines the power of clinical-grade home-care products customized for your skin with a series of bi-monthly treatments to facilitate the clearing of your skin.

Your Black + Blanc acne specialist will teach you about other aggravating factors that can make you break out, such as foods, medications, cosmetics, stress—and which common ingredients in skin care formulas might be clogging your pores. They will hand pick your home-care products after analyzing your skin from the test they perform at your first treatment.



Black & Blanc’s acne specialists can help you ​”Face Reality” with its 90-day Acne Boot Camp. The 3 to 6-month program requires your commitment to use the prescribed acne-safe products exclusively and changing your diet, lifestyle, makeup, etc. “Face Reality” has a proven success rate of 95% with most people noticing a significant improvement within 12 weeks.

— Your aesthetician/acne specialist is your “acne coach,” there to guide you to the clear skin you want. Black + Blanc understands how acne can be debilitating and stressful if you are struggling by yourself. This is a team effort.

— You’ll use skin care products specifically formulated for acneic skin and guaranteed to not clog your pores.

— You’ll partner with your acne specialist to figure out everything contributing to your breakouts, not just on the outside, but also from the inside. Your Black + Blanc acne specialist will go over what can be done to prevent breakouts and get your acne under control.

Eliminate old scars with microchanneling.

If you have acne scars that distract from an otherwise even tone or complexion, microchanneling may be the answer. Microchanneling can reduce the appearance of scar tissue and promote new cell growth in the target area to reduce or even eliminate scars from the skin. It is the new microneedling, which improves elasticity and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, acne scars, age spots, sun spots, and stretch marks.

New to the world of skin-needling and collagen induction therapy? Amber and her team can help. They understand that everyone has unique skin care needs and provide the customized treatment options that will work best. Call 225.610.0028 or click here to schedule.