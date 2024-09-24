Helix Aviation Academy tackles aviation shortage with unique K-12 curriculum, sponsored by Take Note BR

Amid a growing shortage of aviation specialists across the country, a local school has developed a curriculum aimed at filling that labor gap. Helix Aviation Academy has developed a unique K-12 learning plan that exposes children to various career opportunities in the aerospace and aviation field.

“By the year 2030, there’s projected to be a need for 20,000 to 30,000 pilots,” said Charita Sellers, principal of Helix Aviation. “We wanted to be a part of the community and build up north Baton Rouge, but also provide kids exposure to a career that’s wide open.”

Through partnerships with Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR), Helix Aviation offers a model that integrates aerospace technology, space exploration, and cybersecurity into its curriculum. To expand its reach, Helix Aviation hosts the community program “Aviation Saturdays” to serve children outside of East Baton Rouge Parish interested in aviation. “All of this is a push toward creating a school that would truly benefit the city,” adds Sellers.

