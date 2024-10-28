Halloween trick-or-treat safety tips, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

As Halloween approaches, it’s essential to keep safety in mind while enjoying the fun. Here are a few tips to ensure a safe and spooky night:

Eat a healthy meal: Start off the night right by eating a healthy meal before the party or trick-or-treating. Stay visible: Add reflective tape to costumes and carry a flashlight or glow stick to help cars see you and your children. Watch closely when crossing the road and going through driveways, and do not assume that the cars see you or your kids. Travel in groups: Teach your child the buddy system and travel with other kids of similar age with plenty of adults following along. Stick to well-lit, familiar areas. Check treats: Inspect your child’s candy for tampering or allergens and remove them. Costume safety: Choose non-toxic face paint over masks to avoid obstructed vision, and ensure costumes are fire-resistant and fit properly to prevent tripping. Stay alert: Put cellphones away. All eyes should be focused on your surroundings and looking out for cars. It is good to have a cell phone in your pocket in case an emergency arises.

Have fun and stay safe! Happy Halloween!


