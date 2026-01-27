Grow your skills this spring with LSU Professional Development
Spring is the perfect time for professionals and organizations to invest in growth. LSU Professional Development is designed to support both individual learners and organizations looking to strengthen skills, expand capabilities, and stay competitive.
With offerings spanning project management, technology, business, leadership, communication, and more, participants can choose learning paths that align with both immediate professional needs and long-term goals.
LSU Professional Development’s most popular courses focus on practical, in-demand skills, including:
-
Thinking & Acting Like a Manager- Build essential leadership, time management, and core management skills.
-
Certified Occupational Safety Specialist- A comprehensive 40-hour safety program offered on campus or live online.
-
Essentials of Project Management- Learn practical strategies for managing projects from start to finish.
-
Finance for Non-Financial Managers- Gain confidence analyzing financial data and making informed business decisions.
-
Effective Business Communication and Writing- Strengthen professional reports, emails, presentations, and written communication.
-
Principles of DevOps- Hands-on learning of foundational DevOps concepts and tools.
Take the next step this spring. View LSU Professional Development’s spring courses and certificate programs and start advancing your skills today.