The Great Escape: Watermark Hotel

Why We Love

Located in downtown Baton Rouge, the second you walk through the doors of the iconic Watermark Hotel you will revel in the architectural details that highlight the Art Deco and Greek Revival designs. The restored hotel is a 1927 historic landmark.

A Must Do

Hotel guests are in a prime spot to visit the newly renovated River Center theater or hang with the locals at the free Live After Five Concert Series on Fridays in North Boulevard Town Square at Galvez Plaza. Afterwards, indulge in one of the two Watermark restaurants known for their creative American cuisine.