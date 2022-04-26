The Great Escape: Visit Natchez

Why We Love

Do what the locals do and shop at the popular Farmers Market to sample fresh veggies, breads and farm raised beef. In the evening, take a stroll on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi River to enjoy the majestic sunset view. Don’t forget to add the Natchez Brewing Company to your list of stops, located at 207 High Street, in historic downtown Natchez. Grab a bite to eat and enjoy a brewery flight that shares a story of the south.

A Must Do

May is a perfect time to visit Natchez. The Mudbug Music Festival is May 13th and 14th. The festival takes place on the Mississippi River and features a full roster of live music and an endless supply of crawfish and other local bites. Throughout the month of May, The Natchez Festival of Music opens their 31st season of sharing music, concerts, and cultural events with the whole city. This year’s theme is “Musical Passports: Music from Around the World.”