The Great Escape: Visit Baton Rouge

Why We Love

Known best for food and football, Baton Rouge is a jewel or perhaps better described as a pearl in an oyster. Thanks to the city’s talented musicians, food scene, and rich history, Baton Rouge is a hot spot for summer travel this year. The 5th Annual Soul Food Festival will kick off on May 14th and 15th with live music on the riverfront and a soul food cooking competition,serving up regional favorites from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

A Must Do

A great day trip is downtown Baton Rouge. Visit the U.S.S. Kidd, the veteran battleship-turned-museum features naval history exhibits, ship models & memorials. Then head south on River Road to Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, constructed between 1847 and 1852, located on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. From the outside, the building has the appearance of a medieval fortress. The interior is stunning with a beautiful display of stained glass in the main gallery. Don’t forget to grab a signature cocktail from Three Roll Estate up the road on St. Philips Street, one of the nation’s only single estate distilleries. Hungry? There are plenty of options, a town favorite for twenty five years is The Chimes near LSU known for their delicious southern cuisine and lively ambience.