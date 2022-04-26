The Great Escape: Royal Sonesta New Orleans

The French Quarter hotel is located on the world famous Bourbon Street giving guests access to a vacation like no other, authentic jazz, a vibrant nightlife, fine dining and top notch hospitality are all reasons why guests rave about their stay at the Royal Sonesta New Orleans. The hotel is home to the largest pool in the French Quarter featuring the Oasis Pool Bar perfect for resort style relaxation and an escape from the summer heat. Guests can use the code FQF when they book their stay and save with the French Quarter Fling package.

A Must Do

Restaurant R’evolution is an experience like no other. The restaurant is walking distance from the hotel and is known for their creole cuisine plus innovative creations by Chef Samuel Peery. After dinner check out the full local lineup at the Jazz Playhouse, known as one of the best jazz clubs in the city located conveniently in the lobby of the Royal Sonesta. Listen to New Orleans’ greatest jazz talent while sipping your favorite cocktails and eating some delicious apps.