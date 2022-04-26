The Great Escape: Renaissance Hotel & Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar

Known for their blend of Southern hospitality, upscale decor and convenient location, the Renaissance Hotel is the perfect spot to enjoy the Capital City area.
Why We Love
Known for their blend of Southern hospitality, upscale decor and convenient location, the Renaissance Hotel is the perfect spot to enjoy the Capital City area.
Why We Love
Just minutes from premier shopping and amazing restaurants, the Renaissance Hotel is located in the heart of the city on Bluebonnet Boulevard. Guests can enjoy a resort style pool, luxurious accommodations in each room, and a fitness center. For the adventure seeker, head to nearby Bayou Fountain at Highland Road Park on Saturdays at 8am for PaddleBR. Launch a kayak or canoe onto Bayou Fountain or head to Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center to explore the 103-acre nature conservation park.
A Must Do
Try the new menu at the Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar in the hotel. The Executive Chef, Jason Hebert, returned home to Baton Rouge after a decade of fine dining experience across the country. He is proud to present a new menu that celebrates the local area and offers a taste of the culinary journey he has experienced from his travels. Think modern Louisiana cuisine.