The Great Escape: LSU Rural Life Museum

Learn about the life of our ancestors, their hardships, inspiration, and determination by exploring the architecture and artifacts from the rural past of south Louisiana. The LSU Rural Life Museum, located in the Burden Museum and Gardens is 430+ acres of beautiful land that the Burden Family donated to LSU. The day adventure is great for any age, book a group tour or a self guided tour.

A Must Do for Kids

If you have kids in town, sign up for the Apprentice Program at the Rural Life Museum on June 6th through June 10th. Louisiana artisans will teach children traditional folk arts, such as candle making, black smithing, and other 19th century activities. The program is open to children entering the 4th through 8th grades.