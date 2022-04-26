The Great Escape: Discover Monroe – West Monroe

Flowing from the mountains of Arkansas, the mighty Ouachita River bisects the twin cities of Monroe and West Monroe allowing for water adventure. Visit Forsythe Boat Ramp in the nearby Forsythe Park for some time on the water or head a few minutes north of Monroe to Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge to see turtles, alligators and great blue herons.

A Must Do

Enjoy dinner with a view at Trapp’s or try Louisiana-style seafood & steaks served in a rustic space with a riverside deck at the Warehouse No. 1. A local favorite to note are the brussel sprouts at the Parish Restaurant. Visit the Biedenharn Museum & Gardens, a museum complex that features exhibits and events.The property includes a historic home filled with antiques and artifacts, formal English gardens, and a Coca-Cola Museum.