The Great Escape: The Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU

Take a stroll around the lakes and go right up the road to visit Mike VII in his habitat. Book a tour of Tiger Stadium and Alex Box Stadium, two of the nation’s premier collegiate athletic facilities. And, don’t forget to visit the Jack and Priscilla Andonie Museum on the grounds of the Cook Hotel which contains over 13,000 artifacts from three decades of LSU football.

A Must Do

Join the Baton Rouge Alumni Chapter for a crawfish boil on May 11th or visit the famed Fred’s in Tigerland for the May 18th recent Grad crawfish boil. A must eat is the Caniac combo at the original Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened in 1996 on 3313 Highland Road. This location was renovated by owner Todd Graves himself back in the day and is referred to as “The Mothership”.