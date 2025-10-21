Give yourself some credit, sponsored by United Community Bank

At United Community Bank, you can get the credit you deserve.

Through our Fresh Start Loan Program, our low interest rate of 3.50% with a 3.54% APR (Annual Percentage Rate) and affordable monthly payments over a 24-month period, you can establish your savings and rebuild your credit score. These funds are held in a UCB Savings Account and can be accessed when the loan is paid in full.

Don’t let your credit hold you back from the financial future you want! For terms and conditions, visit ucbanking.com/fresh-start or call 866.505.3736 to apply. Member FDIC.