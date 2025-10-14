Give financial literacy the Greenlight in your home, sponsored by United Community Bank

United Community Bank has partnered with Greenlight to support Louisiana parents as they raise financially literate kids and teens. Greenlight shares UCB’s mission of building healthy financial futures for the next generation and offers a debit card (and mobile app) that teaches children and teens to earn, save, and spend wisely—all with parental supervision.

As an additional perk, when you connect your UCB account as the Greenlight funding source, your Greenlight Select Plan is waived. No UCB checking account, no worries; we can set one up for you at a local branch or you may sign up at ucbanking.com/personal-banking/greenlight. Member FDIC.