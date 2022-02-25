Get Blooming, Baton Rouge: Where to discover your favorite natives

Discover your favorite natives

BREC has lush parks and conservation areas where you can see plants native to our area and learn more about conserving our habitats.

Local parks dedicated to natives: BREC’s premier conservation area is Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center. It is a 103 acre staffed facility dedicated to conservation, education, recreation and tourism. The Nature Center includes live animal exhibits, natural artifact displays, and a waterfowl decoy collection and boardwalk and nature trails.

BREC’s conservation areas are set aside to protect habitat, but unlike Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, they do not have dedicated staff or entry fees. The conservation areas listed below offer a variety of habitat types and experiences. Rules and regulations vary from park to park. All conservation areas are open daily from sunrise to sunset.

— Blackwater Conservation Area: A naturalized park offering two large fishing lakes, nature trails and a pavilion with restrooms. The trees on the 57.48-acre site represent native species such as: bald cypress, tupelo gum, cottonwood, river birch, red mulberry, persimmon, pines and oaks.

— Doyle’s Bayou Park: Gently rolling terrain with meadows, streams and lakes. Open space like this is becoming rarer. Located off Main Street in Zachary, between Highway 19 and Plank Road, this site features a number of lakes (great for fishing), a playground and picnic area.

— Frenchtown Road Conservation Area: Known as “The Land Between the Rivers,” is the largest park and the largest conservation area currently operated by BREC. Its 495 acres are home to a diverse spread of flora and fauna, including several species of state conservation concern and countless migratory birds. Explore over three miles of trails winding around the park, with access to the Amite River’s beach, several overlooks, and access to countless cypress-tupelo sloughs.

— Kendalwood Road Park: Specifically protects and highlights historically native habitats within East Baton Rouge Parish. One of few parks with Bayou Manchac frontage, there is a 1.2 mile primitive hiking trail loop and a small parking area with a picnic table.

Next-gen conservation: BREC’s conservation summer camps are popular, and for good reason.

> Nature Explorers Camp gets your child outside for a hands-on exploration of nature with age-specific activities like themed outdoor games, fishing, hiking, canoeing, crafts, and experiments.

> Outdoor Adventure Summer Camps offer activities like kayaking, rock-climbing, archery, hiking, biking, slacklining and more. Campers learn wilderness skills while hanging out with friends. Registration is limited.

> Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center Camp explores the secrets of the swamp through thematic activities like interacting with live animals, hikes, games, and unique nature crafts. Field trips are generally scheduled twice a week, including for Swamp Squirts sessions.

BREC camps fill up fast! Visit brec.org/Camp to register.

Registration begins online Saturday, March 5 at 9 a.m. for all East Baton Rouge Parish residents. Visit brec.org/Camp to register. Visit BREC.org to learn more about parks, camps, and events.