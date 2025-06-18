GEO Prep band seniors have received nearly $1 million in scholarships, sponsored by TakeNote BR

Local band director, Doretha Williams, has helped five of her seniors at Geo Prep Academy secure music scholarships, including full rides. Ensuring they can take their passion for music to the next level.

Williams takes an active role in helping students secure these opportunities, stating, “I knew how hard it was for my family, trying to get us through college. So I bring my students to scholarship training and help them audition.”

This year, she organized a trip to New Orleans, where students learned audition techniques, how to present themselves to band directors, and had the chance to audition for representatives from multiple colleges.

This resulted in one student receiving a scholarship exceeding $200,000, and others earning over $100,000 each. Williams expects scholarship earnings to grow in future years, with next year’s seniors already on track to gain more. Williams’ commitment ensures her students not only succeed in music but also secure their futures.