GEO Next Gen expands college partnerships with BRCC, sponsored by TakeNote BR

GEO Next Gen is continuing to broaden opportunities for local students through its growing partnership with Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC). For several years, GEO has leased 6 classrooms on BRCC’s main campus, giving students the unique chance to learn in a college environment. Now, GEO Next Gen is looking to expand the partnership, leasing out classrooms at BRCC’s Acadian campus to offer career and technical (CTE) courses such as electrical, CNA, and welding programs.

Kevin Teasley, CEO of GEO Academies, describes the move as “proof that we’re continuing to grow in a way that is consistent with our model—putting kids on a college campus.” By embedding high school students in higher education spaces, GEO creates pathways to higher education, allows students to save money on tuition, and jumpstarts careers.

Teasley also emphasizes the importance of collaboration, calling BRCC a "wonderful resource." He explains that while BRCC provides the expertise and infrastructure, GEO supplies the students, creating a partnership that strengthens opportunities for young people across Baton Rouge.