GEO leads the way in college pathways for Baton Rouge students, sponsored by Baton Rouge Alliance for Students

Since 2015, GEO Next Generation High School (GEO) has established itself as a trailblazer in educational innovation in Baton Rouge, pioneering college and associate degree pathways for high school students.

Kevin Teasly, CEO of GEO Academies, explains, “We initiated the college and the associate degree earning pathways in Baton Rouge. We had the first graduating class three years ago.” This year, Baton Rouge Community College celebrated its first graduating class from a similar program at an EBR school, highlighting GEO’s early leadership in the area.

Teasly emphasizes that GEO’s mission isn’t about competition between charter and public schools, but about raising the bar for all students. “It’s about all schools improving and for the service of kids,” he says. “Are we breaking ground? Are we pushing students to go the next level?”

GEO’s ambitions continue to grow. “I’ve had four students earn a full bachelor’s degree before graduating from high school in Indiana,” says Teasly. “We have students here in Baton Rouge striving to be the first in the state to achieve the same.”

The story continues next week with a closer look at how GEO’s innovative pathways are shaping the future of education in Baton Rouge. To find more inspiring wins in Baton Rouge education, visit takenotebr.com.