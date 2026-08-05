From tragedy to purpose: Caroline Grace Gill Foundation works to make Louisiana roads safer

Sponsored by the Caroline Grace Gill Foundation

When Jason Gill lost his 15-year-old daughter, Caroline Grace Gill, in a tragic police pursuit crash on New Year’s Eve 2022, he faced the unimaginable challenge of moving forward while honoring her memory. Rather than allowing grief to define his family’s future, he chose to channel it into a mission focused on preventing similar tragedies.

Today, the Caroline Grace Gill Foundation is working to improve public safety by supporting law enforcement agencies with the tools, technology and training they need to better protect the communities they serve. As a registered 501(c)(3), the foundation’s mission is to assist, educate and equip agencies in ways that benefit both officers and the public.

“I wanted to do something where my daughter’s name would be remembered,” Gill says. “If I can save one person’s life, then I’ve done my part.”

Rather than focusing solely on the circumstances surrounding Caroline’s death, Gill has concentrated on solutions. One of the foundation’s primary initiatives is helping law enforcement agencies implement Digital Siren by Pursuit Alert, a technology that alerts nearby drivers through a smartphone app when emergency vehicles or high-speed pursuits are in the area.

Gill compares the system to an Amber Alert for emergencies. Citizens receive notifications advising them to use caution, giving them an opportunity to avoid dangerous situations while also creating safer conditions for responding officers.

The technology has already been installed in agencies including the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Brusly Police Department. Gill hopes to continue expanding the program across Louisiana and eventually beyond.

Beyond technology, the foundation is also advocating for enhanced driver training for law enforcement officers. Gill believes that because officers spend every day behind the wheel, additional defensive driving education is an important investment in community safety.

“We drive vehicles every day,” he says. “A vehicle can be just as deadly as a firearm.”

The foundation’s efforts extend beyond equipment purchases. Gill has worked alongside state leaders to support legislation that strengthens law enforcement training and funding opportunities. Every initiative is guided by one goal: reducing risk for everyone on the road while fostering stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Community support makes those efforts possible

On Sept. 17, the foundation will host its First Annual Golf Tournament at The Island Golf Club in Plaquemine. Businesses and individuals are invited to participate through sponsorships, player registrations or donations. Proceeds will help fund technology, training and other resources that allow law enforcement agencies to operate more safely and effectively.

For Gill, each fundraiser represents another opportunity to transform personal loss into lasting impact.

“I don’t want another family to have to go through what we went through,” he says. “I think we can do better, as citizens, as law enforcement and as communities.”

To learn more about the Caroline Grace Gill Foundation, register for the golf tournament or make a donation, visit cggfoundation.org.