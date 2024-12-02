A flexible, personalized alternative to traditional school, sponsored by Studyville

×
Studyville’s new microschooling program offers an alternative to traditional education, addressing challenges many families faced during COVID-19. This “outsourced homeschool” model allows certified teachers to work with small groups or one-on-one, creating a customized distraction-free learning experience. The curriculum aligns with state and federal standards, provides grading, and covers core subjects like math, language, science, and history, along with electives such as art, coding, and robotics.

Microschooling hours run Monday to Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with options for added flexibility. The program eliminates typical time fillers of conventional schools, enhancing learning efficiency. Homework remains optional, depending on family preference.

This microschooling approach is ideal for students feeling constrained by traditional school structures, young athletes and musicians, or families who prioritize flexible education options and seek the freedom to travel or follow non-traditional schedules.