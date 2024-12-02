A flexible, personalized alternative to traditional school, sponsored by Studyville

Studyville’s new microschooling program offers an alternative to traditional education, addressing challenges many families faced during COVID-19. This “outsourced homeschool” model allows certified teachers to work with small groups or one-on-one, creating a customized distraction-free learning experience. The curriculum aligns with state and federal standards, provides grading, and covers core subjects like math, language, science, and history, along with electives such as art, coding, and robotics.