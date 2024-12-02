A flexible, personalized alternative to traditional school, sponsored by Studyville

Microschooling hours run Monday to Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with options for added flexibility. The program eliminates typical time fillers of conventional schools, enhancing learning efficiency. Homework remains optional, depending on family preference.

This microschooling approach is ideal for students feeling constrained by traditional school structures, young athletes and musicians, or families who prioritize flexible education options and seek the freedom to travel or follow non-traditional schedules.