Flexible courses, real-world impact with LSU Professional Development

Looking to boost your skills or advance your career through flexible, short-format learning without committing to a full degree? LSU Professional Development offers a variety of flexible courses designed for busy professionals seeking practical, real-world knowledge that they can apply immediately.

With options available online or in person, these courses equip you with the tools to succeed in today’s competitive workforce.

Covering topics like business, communication, project management, technology, and more, LSU Online supports professionals across a wide range of industries. Many courses develop transferable skills valuable in any profession, while others offer in-depth, specialized training tailored to specific career paths.

Highlighted courses include Principles of Agile Project Management (online), Techniques for Project Development (in-person or online), Quality Assurance Essentials (online), Effective Business Communication and Writing (in-person), Small Business Marketing (online), and a range of Excel courses from beginner to advanced (online and in-person). Each course focuses on practical strategies you can apply immediately in your workplace.

Explore all available courses, both online and in-person, and find the perfect fit for your next step in professional growth.