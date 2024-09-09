Find peace and inspiration in the ‘green’ of St. Francisville, sponsored by Visit St. Francisville

It is said that when you look at something green, your brain immediately begins to relax, and you may even feel some inspiration! Why not visit a place where you’re surrounded by green? St. Francisville and West Feliciana Parish has made a conscious effort to maintain the beauty of the natural world. From the ancient hiking trails of Tunica Hills to the beautifully manicured gardens of Hemingbough, you’ll never want to return to the concrete jungle again. Take a walk through town and see the hanging baskets and flower beds that line the streets. Live out your Bridgerton fantasy and take a stroll through the gardens of Rosedown or Afton Villa (only open during the fall and spring). Or do some birding in Cat Island, Audubon/Oakley House, or the Mary Ann Brown Preserve. The opportunities to be one with nature are endless here in St. Francisville.

