Family law isn’t what it used to be: What to know with Attorney Ivy Graham

Sponsored by The Law Office of Ivy Graham

If you’re facing a family law issue like divorce, custody, or estate planning, you’ve likely heard plenty of advice from friends, family, or the internet. But much of that advice is outdated and, in some cases, simply wrong.

Family law has evolved significantly over the years. For example, in Louisiana, the idea of “abandonment” in divorce cases no longer applies, and legal separation is no longer required. Instead, courts focus on how long spouses have lived apart, not who left or why. Misunderstandings like these can create unnecessary stress and confusion during an already difficult time.

It’s also common to hear assumptions that don’t reflect current law. Many people believe only men pay child or spousal support, but either party may be responsible depending on the situation. And while DIY divorce options may seem convenient, the process is often more complex than expected. Filing errors or missing steps can lead to costly delays.

That’s where working with an experienced attorney can make all the difference. Ivy Graham helps clients navigate these challenges with clear, practical guidance and a focus on real-world solutions. With upcoming mediation services, she offers even more ways to resolve family matters efficiently and amicably while protecting your future.

Learn more at ivygrahamlaw.com

171 Del Orleans Ave B, Denham Springs, LA