Faith, family and parenting in the digital age

Sponsored by Jimmy Swaggart Ministries

Parenting has always required vigilance, wisdom and a deep sense of responsibility. But in today’s digital world, the challenges facing families look very different than they did just a generation ago.

Dr. Gabriel Swaggart, co-pastor of Family Worship Center and a father of four daughters, understands those challenges firsthand. As both a pastor and a millennial parent, Swaggart says raising children today requires parents to think differently about protection, communication and spiritual guidance.

“When many of us were growing up, danger was something parents watched for outside the house,” Swaggart says. “Today, it often exists quietly inside our homes – through screens, apps and online interactions that parents may never see.”

Technology has created remarkable opportunities for education, connection and entertainment. At the same time, it has introduced risks that did not exist for previous generations. From online gaming chats and disappearing messages to the constant connectivity of social media, children today are navigating a digital landscape that requires greater awareness from parents.

For Swaggart, the issue is not about fearing technology but engaging with it thoughtfully and responsibly. “Loving our children well in this generation means being present, prayerful and proactive,” he says.

That involvement may include asking questions about online activities, setting clear boundaries around technology use, monitoring social media and having honest conversations about safety and values.

While those practical steps are important, Swaggart believes parents must also rely on faith and spiritual guidance when raising children in an increasingly complex world.

“Parents need wisdom, discernment and courage,” he says. “Those are qualities that come from staying rooted in faith.”

He encourages parents to make prayer and open communication a regular part of family life. Creating a home environment where children feel safe talking about challenges, asking questions and sharing concerns can make a meaningful difference.

“Talk with your children, not just to them,” Swaggart advises. “Listen more than you speak. Let your home be a place where truth is shared freely and faith is lived openly.”

To help families navigate these challenges together, Jimmy Swaggart Ministries is hosting Parental Awareness Night on Tuesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Family Worship Center.

The event will bring together parents, children, faith leaders and community partners to discuss digital safety, share practical tools and encourage families facing the realities of modern parenting. Organizers say the evening is designed to promote awareness, unity and practical steps families can take to protect the next generation.

For Swaggart, the message to parents is clear: they do not have to navigate these challenges alone. “Now is the time for families and communities to come together, learn together and support one another – for the sake of our children,” he says.