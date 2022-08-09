Facial Remodeling: Find out if you may be a good candidate for Evoke’s non-invasive therapy [Sponsored]

With Evoke treatments, there are no scars, surgery, anesthesia or downtime. Treatments take anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes to complete and feel similar to a hot stone massage. Because Evoke treatments are non-invasive, the remodeling of your subdermal tissues happens without injury, so you experience no downtime. After 3 to 6 treatments, your lower face and neck bear the tight, smooth radiance of youth, and your jawline is sculpted and defined, without jowls or lines and wrinkles.

Clients who undergo facial remodeling treatment can expect the following benefits:

– Reduction of sagging jowls

– Defined and chiseled chin

– Sculpted jawline

– Contoured neck

– Youthful look

Evoke Q&A: The Dermatology Clinic’s Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD, shares his thoughts on this exciting treatment.

Q: What guides your Evoke recommendations for your patients?

A: The two main principles that guide a recommendation for Evoke are moderate amount of fullness in the target areas and people who prioritize non-invasive procedures. The target areas are the lower cheek and the area under the chin, often called the jowl. This is not a substitute for liposuction or neck/facelift. For those who have severe fullness, this is not the optimal option.

Q: What makes Evoke unique?

A: The unique characteristics of Evoke are the rapid monitoring of the skin’s temperature. This allows the procedure to be non-invasive and safe for all skin tones. The device can adjust the heating output to keep the skin in a safe range. It also gives the person receiving the treatment the control to turn it off. In the rare case the person perceives the warmth of the procedure as pain, he or she has the ability to turn it off. Once that resolves, then the treatment can be restarted. Lastly, Evoke is a radio frequency device so it helps to melt fat and build up elastin and collagen fibers.

Q: What do you like about it?

A:The fact that Evoke is non-invasive and very comfortable are the qualities I like about it. After the treatment, the skin will be warm and for those with lighter skin tones, it may turn a mild pink color. These changes resolve quickly and the skin does not peel after the treatment.

Q: What kind of results have you seen and are patients happy with them?

A: Patients with moderate to mild fullness in the lower cheeks or jowl area have been very happy after 5 or 6 treatments with Evoke. They are very happy with the improvement.

If you would like to find out more about Evoke facial treatment, the board-certified specialists at The Dermatology Clinic can answer any questions you may have. They will take you through each step, explain how the technology works in greater detail, and advise whether it’s suitable for you. Contact The Dermatology Clinic today to schedule your appointment at its Baton Rouge or Walker office.