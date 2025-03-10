How EBRCOA supports seniors in need, sponsored by EBRCOA

Caring for our senior community is about more than providing assistance—it’s about promoting wellness, fostering independence, and enhancing quality of life. The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) plays a vital role in supporting seniors by offering essential services beyond meal programs, serving as a true lifeline for those in need.

A Network of Support for Seniors: EBRCOA operates a network of 23 senior centers across East Baton Rouge Parish, providing daily hot meals, fitness programs, and social activities to combat isolation while supporting cognitive and physical health. Seniors also have access to the Lotus Food Pantry, a no-cost supermarket-style pantry, and Lotus Village Senior Community, which offers 116 affordable housing units designed for accessibility.

Transportation, Advocacy, and Disaster Assistance: Lotus Rides ensure access to medical appointments, senior centers, and agency events for seniors requiring transportation. Trained staff assist with Medicare and Medicaid guidance, utility assistance, and medical equipment, while EBRCOA also serves as the designated disaster response agency for seniors during emergencies.

Investing in Seniors, Investing in the Community:

EBRCOA promotes wellness and reduces healthcare costs by supporting seniors’ health and independence, benefiting our seniors and the broader community. To learn more about EBRCOA’s services, call 225.923.8000 or visit online to apply.

