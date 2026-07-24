Discover your next thrill with BREC’s Mountain Bike Adventures

Sponsored by BREC

If you’ve ever wondered what it might feel like to fly down a trail, wind in your face, heart pounding as you navigate twists, turns and dips in the dirt, BREC’s new Mountain Bike Adventures program is your chance to find out.

Designed for riders of all ages and experience levels, Mountain Bike Adventures offers an entry point into one of the fastest-growing outdoor sports in the Baton Rouge area. Whether you’re a complete beginner or a rider ready to build skills and confidence, these clinics and the season’s culminating race invite you to discover just how fun mountain biking can be.

Three clinics for every level of rider

Mountain Bike Adventures features three upcoming clinics, each focused on building comfort, safety and skills on the trail:

Aug. 6 – Mountain Biking 101 Junior (Ages 10–15)

Perfect for young riders who are brand new to the sport. This clinic covers the very basics, from putting on a helmet and understanding the parts of the bike to learning how to handle beginner-friendly trails.

Aug. 20 – Mountain Biking 101 (Ages 16+)

This introductory class is designed for anyone who’s curious about mountain biking but isn’t sure where to start. Participants will learn how to set up their bikes, ride safely and navigate easy terrain at their own pace.

Sept. 3 – Intermediate Mountain Biking Junior (Ages 10-15)

For youth who already have some experience on a bike and are ready for more challenge, this session moves beyond the basics, introducing riders to more advanced trail features and techniques while keeping safety front and center.

One of the best parts: you don’t need your own bike to participate. BREC maintains a fleet of mountain bikes and provides them for clinic participants who need one. Riders are welcome to bring their own bike if they prefer; otherwise, all you truly need is a helmet and closed-toe shoes. Additional pads and protective gear are optional for those who want extra protection.

Trails built for adventure

Mountain Bike Adventures is hosted on the biking trails maintained and cared for by BREC, in partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Mountain Bike Association (BRAMBA).

BREC’s Sharon Hills Park offers a more beginner-friendly experience, with flatter sections and easier, flowy stretches that are ideal for new riders. For those ready to push a bit further, the Comite River Conservation Area delivers intermediate to advanced terrain, with more climbs, drops and a large bowl-like section that lets riders dip in and out for an extra rush of adrenaline.

Hooper Hustle: A race for all ages

The Mountain Bike Adventures season culminates on Nov. 21 with the Hooper Hustle. Hooper Hustle has expanded to include youth categories alongside adult divisions, giving young riders a chance to test their skills, cheer on friends and experience the excitement of a real mountain biking event. Learn more and register at brec.org/oa-mountain-biking.

Everyone starts somewhere

Mountain biking may sound intimidating, but BREC emphasizes that everyone is a beginner at some point. Mountain Bike Adventures is built to make that first step less scary and a lot more fun, with supportive instruction, thoughtfully chosen trails and a community that loves welcoming new riders.

If you’ve ever thought, “Maybe I could try that,” Mountain Bike Adventures is your invitation to get on the trail and find out why so many people fall in love with the ride uphill – just to enjoy the rush of riding back down.