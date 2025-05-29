Discover new passions and lifelong friendships this summer with OLLI at LSU

Summer registration opens June 9, with classes starting July 7. It’s the perfect time to explore something new or rekindle an old passion. From active classes like yoga and walking groups to thought-provoking topics in literature, science and history, OLLI’s summer offerings are as diverse as its members.

Classes are available both in person and online via Zoom, offering convenience and flexibility for all schedules and lifestyles. Whether you prefer face-to-face engagement or the comfort of learning from home, OLLI has something to fit your needs.

A $50 annual membership (valid July 1 through June 30) gives you access to register for as many courses, field trips and special events as you like across OLLI’s four regional chapters. While individual course and event fees apply, the membership opens the door to an entire year of learning and connection.

OLLI at LSU is organized into four chapters:

Camellia City Chapter (Covington & Slidell)

Crescent City Chapter (New Orleans & Metairie)

Feliciana’s Chapter (New Roads, Livonia & St. Francisville)

Lagniappe Chapter (Baton Rouge)

OLLI at LSU isn’t just about taking classes—it’s about becoming part of a supportive community. Members often say they come for the classes but stay for the people. New friendships blossom over shared interests, laughter during field trips and the mutual excitement of learning new things.

No grades, no pressure — just a shared passion for learning and connecting. Whether you’re newly retired or simply looking for something fun and meaningful to do, OLLI invites you to explore your potential in a friendly, engaging environment.

Ready to join?

To purchase a membership or browse available courses, visit ce.lsu.edu/OLLI or call 225.578.2500. This summer, make time for yourself — because learning is a lifelong adventure.