Sponsored by EatBR

DIG Restaurant Week returns July 20–25, inviting the community to experience the very best of Baton Rouge’s dining scene. More than 40 local restaurants will offer exclusive prix fixe menus and featured dishes, giving diners the perfect opportunity to discover new favorites, revisit beloved classics, and experience the creativity of our city’s talented chefs.

Every reservation makes a difference. By dining out during DIG Restaurant Week, you’re supporting the local restaurants, chefs, bartenders, servers, and hospitality teams that help make Baton Rouge’s culinary community thrive, especially during the slower summer season.

Grab your friends, make your reservations, and enjoy a week dedicated to celebrating great food and the people behind it. Click here to explore participating restaurants, browse menus, and start planning your DIG Restaurant Week experience!