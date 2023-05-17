Common plumbing problems and how to fix them, sponsored by Southern Air

Nothing is more inconvenient than an out-of-commission bathroom. Bathroom malfunctions can cause a spike in your water bill and severe damage that extends beyond your bathroom. Here are three bathroom plumbing mishaps that are easy for any homeowner to straighten out.

Low water pressure: This is often due to a build-up of sediment on faucet aerators. Try giving your shower head a deep soak and gently rub away the grime with a toothbrush. If the problem persists, give Southern Air a call.

Clogged drains: The most common clog is because of hair. Drain snakes are an easy-to-use tool. Many people turn to chemical solutions like Draino for a quick fix. We advise against that. Chemical solvents do a great job burning right through a clog, but they also have the potential to burn through your pipes. Opt for a natural drain cleaning alternative or call a professional.

Leaky pipes: Leaky faucets aren’t always a complex job, but most require the pipe or faucet structure to be taken apart and can become messy fast. Leave this job in the hands of a professional.