What are the Common Causes of Baton Rouge Motorcycle Accidents? Sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

In 2020, there were approximately 84,000 motorcyclists that were injured in traffic accidents. Only 3% of all registered vehicles in the US are motorcycles, yet they make up 14% of all traffic fatalities. Motorcyclists not being secured to their bikes puts them at huge risk of being fatally injured. It is crucial for a motorcyclist to pay special attention when on the road.

