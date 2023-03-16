Chords 4 Kids™ at CC’s® on Siegen, sponsored by CC’s Coffee House®

At CC’s Coffee House®, we’re all about getting people together and enjoying each other’s company. Having an involved community presence as well as improving the educational outcomes for our local youth have always been important goals of ours. The CC’s Cares™ initiative, Chords 4 Kids™, provides students the opportunity to perform at their neighborhood CC’s in front of friends, family, and the local community.

Join us at our Siegen Lane location (6971 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809) on Wednesday, March 22ndfrom 6:00-7:30 pm and enjoy live music from the Most Blessed Sacrament Middle School Jazz Band! There will be a buy one get one free special on all King Cake Beverages and gift card giveaways throughout the night. Whether you sit and listen or grab and go, we would love to see you there!

Interested in scheduling your school Jazz Band to perform at CC’s? Email [email protected] to find out more.