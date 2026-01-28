Choose local flowers this Valentine’s Day

Sponsored by Mist & Mallow

This year, show love by choosing locally grown blooms.

At Mist & Mallow, our Valentine’s arrangements are built around seasonal Louisiana flowers grown outdoors or in unheated structures and harvested at their natural peak. These blooms aren’t rushed or forced for a single holiday. Instead, they open slowly, filling the vase with movement, texture, and character. They’re made to be enjoyed, not quickly replaced.

Choosing local flowers is also a more sustainable choice. Most Valentine’s roses are imported, flown thousands of miles, and grown with intensive chemical inputs to meet a single date on the calendar. Local flowers move fewer miles, require less intervention, and are grown with their surrounding environment in mind. The result is a bouquet that reflects the season it comes from, rather than one manufactured to look the same year-round.

Supporting local flowers also means supporting the people and land behind each stem. We collaborate alongside other Louisiana flower farmers who plan months in advance, tending fields through winter and early spring so fresh blooms are available when nature allows. This kind of growing prioritizes soil health, biodiversity, and long-term care—values that don’t always fit into mass production.

Valentine’s Day arrangements are limited and must be ordered by February 10 to ensure availability. Ordering ahead allows us to harvest at the right moment and design intentionally, reducing waste and honoring the rhythm of the season.

