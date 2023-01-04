My child has been diagnosed with autism. What should I do next?

Sponsored by Behavioral Intervention Group

After receiving your child’s autism diagnosis, the next step for parents is to explore what help is available to support the autistic child and the whole family. Early intervention, whether in a center or a home-based setting, is so important for securing the best outcomes and helping the child develop social, communication and behavioral skills early in life.

Cassie Bradford, executive director of Behavioral Intervention Group (BIG), says when she receives a phone call from a parent, they discuss all available options for the child, including services and schedules. BIG’s learning center in Baton Rouge provides Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services, a scientifically proven method for treating autism, in a setting that closely resembles a pre-school.

After that initial conversation, Bradford says the next step is to make sure the services that BIG provides are covered under the family’s insurance plan because ABA is an expensive therapy. “It’s a one-on-one child to therapist ratio so you’re paying for one person to work with your child every day,” she says.

Research shows that full-time intensive ABA therapy, usually between 30 to 35 hours per week, is the most effective. After insurance, the next step is for the parents to schedule a tour of BIG, with or without their child. “We take them around to the classrooms and let them see what this would look like for their child,” Bradford says.

If the parents like what they see, BIG seeks authorization from the insurance company to conduct an assessment of the child by a board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) on staff. The BCBA then develops an individualized treatment plan that is submitted to the insurance company for authorization for BIG to provide ongoing ABA services.

Prior to Day 1, the therapists at BIG know what is going to help them have the most success with that child – including the child’s favorite characters, games and snacks. For most children, communication is the No. 1 task worked on from the first day. “A lot of children don’t have the functional means to get their needs met,” Bradford says. “By working on communication skills from Day 1, many times this drastically starts to affect any problem behaviors and starts to contribute to acquiring new skills and filling in some of the areas they were found to be deficient in.”

Every time the child achieves a skill, the therapists at BIG replace that skill with the next beneficial prioritized skill. Along the way, the center provides parent training and different levels of parent support. The center also offers a parent portal where therapists upload photos and videos for parents. “We try to give them as much of a glimpse into their child’s day as we can without taking too much time away from doing ABA,” Bradford says.

