Check out this year’s inRegister Holiday Hot List for gift ideas from around town

inRegister’s 2022 Holiday Hot List is here! Sure to make your holidays easier, our special edition newsletter covers gift ideas, décor, holiday wear, entertaining and more from your local Baton Rouge favorites. Be on the lookout for a new edition every Tuesday leading up to Christmas. Special thanks to this season’s partners: Acadian Frame & Art, JM Boutique, SOHO Boutique Salon, Perkins Rowe, fab’rik Baton Rouge, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, Carriages Fine Clothier and Morgan Owens Heirloom Photography.

Be sure to dive into this week’s list here. Check your inbox for the weekly emails, and don’t forget to subscribe to the [email protected] newsletter to ensure you don’t miss out on any of these special holiday editions. Happy holidays!

