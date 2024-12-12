Check out inRegister’s Holiday Hot List for local gift ideas

Get ready to sleigh your holiday shopping with the 2024 Holiday Hot List. Thanks to inRegister’s partners, they’ve curated a festive guide to help you check off your list and support local.

Shop standout spots like Mini Macarons for classic children’s apparel with a French twist, Emily Katherine Boutique for chic holiday fashion, and The Modern Munchkin Co. for heirloom-quality toys and gifts. Find indulgent beauty treatments at Muse Aesthetics and Stephens Plastic Surgery & Skincare Aesthetics, or redefine wellness at élevé. Add timeless treasures from Fireside Antiques, savor festive flavors with City Pork Catering, and shop classic children’s keepsakes at Oh Baby! With something for everyone on your list, the Holiday Hot List makes seasonal shopping effortless and enjoyable.

Click here to view the guide and finish your shopping with ease.

