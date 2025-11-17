Celebrating a century of service and progress: The Louisiana 100 Plan

Sponsored by Entergy Louisiana

This year, Entergy Louisiana commemorates a significant milestone – 100 years of service. As it celebrates a century of powering homes and businesses, the company is also looking ahead to the future with its Louisiana 100 Plan: a recommitment to delivering reliable, resilient and affordable energy for generations to come. The plan includes goals to keep rates low, harden the grid to withstand extreme weather, attract new industries to the state, create new jobs and provide continued financial support and employee volunteers for local communities.

Today, as Entergy Louisiana honors the past, it is also focused on building a future where innovation, sustainability and community impact go hand in hand. Here’s more from Michelle Bourg, vice president, business and economic development for Entergy Louisiana, about the Louisiana 100 Plan, which centers on six key commitments, each designed to drive lasting value for customers and communities:

Reliability and resiliency: Entergy Louisiana is dedicated to delivering electricity with unmatched reliability. Its ongoing investments in hardening the grid – especially in regions vulnerable to storms – ensure customers can count on consistent power, even in challenging times. The plan’s commitment is to strengthen the Louisiana grid by storm hardening more than 100 circuits annually across the state every year.

Keeping rates low – pocketbooks matter: Affordability is vital. That’s why Entergy Louisiana remains committed to maintaining energy rates more than 30 percent below the national average – a track record achieved in partnership with the Louisiana Public Service Commission. By controlling costs, Entergy helps Louisiana families and businesses thrive.

Driving prosperity: Entergy Louisiana is committed to attracting new industries and job opportunities to the state. Its recent collaboration with Meta exemplifies this vision. The Meta Data Center project not only brings high-tech investment and jobs to North Louisiana, but it also helps reduce long-term infrastructure costs for all customers. Thanks to Meta’s contribution, the resiliency and storm recovery costs borne by residents are reduced by 10 percent, and Meta picks up 100 percent of the costs associated with serving their facilities.

Building careers: Creating opportunities for Louisianans to build rewarding careers is central to Entergy Louisiana’s mission of driving economic growth statewide. Its goal of helping create 100,000 new, high-paying non-utility jobs reflects its commitment to strengthening the state’s workforce and economy. By partnering with local industries, educators and economic development leaders, Entergy Louisiana continues to spark new opportunities across a range of sectors, ensuring that Louisiana’s growth is both sustainable and inclusive.

Partnering for the future: Beyond powering homes and businesses, Entergy Louisiana invests in Louisiana’s communities through its support for nonprofits. The company’s commitment to contributing $100 million in corporate funds to local communities, schools, charities and non-profits is a testament to its belief in the power of giving back.

Employee volunteerism and local impact: Entergy Louisiana’s employees are at the heart of everything it does – they volunteer, mentor and support initiatives that strengthen neighborhoods statewide. The company gives employees paid time off to volunteer, providing $100,000 in labor value every month to Louisiana nonprofits.

The Louisiana 100 Plan is more than a celebration of Entergy Louisiana’s history – it’s a renewed promise: to keep innovating, empowering our state and working every day so Louisiana’s families and businesses have an even brighter tomorrow. Learn more at entergylouisiana.com/100-plan.