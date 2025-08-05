Celebrating 90 years of tradition in Morgan City, sponsored by Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival

This Labor Day Weekend, visitors are invited to the heart of Morgan City to celebrate 90 years of community, culture and one-of-a-kind Louisiana spirit! The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival is the state’s oldest chartered festival—and this year, it honors its rich history with more energy, excitement, and tradition than ever before.

From vibrant parades and live music to mouthwatering food and handcrafted local treasures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Guests can walk the same streets where generations have gathered, feel the pride of the past, and be part of the memories being made for the future.

Whether someone has attended for decades or it’s their first time, this milestone year promises a celebration to remember. It’s an experience of the heart and soul of Louisiana—where shrimp and oil meet.

