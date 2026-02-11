Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Watermark Hotel
Sponsored by WATERMARK Baton Rouge
Looking for the perfect Valentine’s date night in downtown Baton Rouge? Watermark offers an experience that goes beyond dinner, blending elevated dining, craft cocktails, and a boutique hotel stay in the heart of the city.
Start the evening at The Gregory, where classic Southern cuisine gets a modern twist. From steakhouse favorites to handcrafted cocktails made with fresh, local ingredients, every detail is designed to impress. After dinner, enjoy the downtown energy or retreat upstairs to a thoughtfully designed guest room for a relaxed, romantic night away.
Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day or planning a special evening just because, Watermark makes it easy to turn date night into a memorable escape.
Reserve your table at The Gregory and book your stay to enjoy the full Watermark experience from dinner to overnight.