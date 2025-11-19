CATS unveils GeauxPass: New tap to pay feature coming soon for riders

Sponsored by Capital Area Transit System

The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) is set to introduce GeauxPass, a smartphone app and payment system designed to modernize how passengers pay for public transportation, the organization announced this week.

Scheduled for launch in December, GeauxPass represents a significant upgrade to the transit system’s existing payment methods. The new platform offers multiple payment options, including a digital smart card accessible via smartphone, a physical reloadable card, and compatibility with popular mobile payment systems like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Transit officials emphasized the app’s flexibility, highlighting its ability to cater to diverse rider needs. Passengers can reload funds online or at the main terminal, providing convenience for both tech-savvy commuters and those who prefer traditional payment methods.

“We’re giving people more ways to pay and making fare management easier,” says CATS spokeswoman Jada Davis. The system allows riders to track their balance in real-time, monitor recent trips, and manage transit expenses with simple spending insights.

The transition to GeauxPass will be gradual, with customer service representatives available to assist riders with any questions about fund transfers or account setup. Customers can reach support at 225.389.8282 for immediate assistance.

CATS plans to begin rolling out the new system in December, with a phased approach to ensure smooth implementation. The organization is positioning GeauxPass as more than just a payment tool, but as a comprehensive transit experience enhancement.

For more information, riders are encouraged to visit the CATS website, brcats.com, or contact customer service for details about the upcoming GeauxPass launch.