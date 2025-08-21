CATS implements major service overhaul to improve efficiency and rider experience

Sponsored by Capital Area Transit System

On July 13, Capital Area Transit System (CATS) rolled out one of the most significant service changes in recent history – designed to improve route efficiency, increase frequency and better serve the needs of Baton Rouge riders. Backed by a comprehensive operational analysis and months of planning, the updated system marks a new chapter for public transportation in the Capital Region.

The effort, known as the SmartCATS Comprehensive Operational Analysis (COA), was developed in partnership with the transportation planning firm Nelson\Nygaard, a national leader in transit strategy and design. Their team worked alongside CATS’ internal planning department to evaluate every route in the system using real-time data, operational metrics and rider feedback.

“These changes were thoughtfully designed to reflect the way people live, work and travel across Baton Rouge today,” says CATS spokesperson Jada Davis. “We’ve consolidated routes, adjusted timetables and added new services in areas with the greatest demand. It’s all about providing faster, more reliable connections for our riders.”

The result of the study was a streamlined and modernized route structure focused on improving travel time, reducing the number of required transfers and enhancing on-time performance. The changes include:

Consolidated routes: Some underperforming or redundant routes were merged, helping CATS reallocate resources to higher-traffic corridors.

Some underperforming or redundant routes were merged, helping CATS reallocate resources to higher-traffic corridors. Time adjustments: Schedules were adjusted to better align with traffic patterns, timed transfers and rider demand.

Schedules were adjusted to better align with traffic patterns, timed transfers and rider demand. Simplified transfers: The new system improves cross-town connectivity, reducing the number of transfers needed to reach popular destinations like health clinics, job centers and retail hubs.

The improvements reflect CATS’ continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Baton Rouge residents while maximizing the agency’s resources. By matching service levels to actual ridership and staffing capacity, CATS can ensure that buses run more efficiently and reliably – two areas that riders have identified as top priorities.

“We know that reliable public transportation plays a vital role in people’s lives, from getting to work and school to accessing healthcare and shopping,” Davis added. “This overhaul lays the foundation for an even better rider experience moving forward.”

The July service changes also represent a critical step in preparing the system for future growth, including the anticipated launch of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in 2026. By optimizing today’s network, CATS is building the infrastructure and public trust needed for tomorrow’s transit innovations.

Riders are encouraged to visit brcats.com/page/COA to review the updated routes, view maps and timetables and plan their trips using the new system. Printed route guides are also available at the CATS Terminal and on buses.

Whether you’re a daily commuter or an occasional rider, the new CATS system was designed with you in mind – offering a more connected, reliable and rider-focused transit experience for Baton Rouge.