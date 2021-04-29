Can wearing earbuds cause an ear infection? sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Wireless headphones and earbuds that go directly in your ear are a breeding ground for sweat, bacteria and dirt, which can lead to infections. If you are not regularly cleaning your earbuds or headphones, there are a few things you need to know. Earbuds can scrape the inner lining of the ear canal and can also lock in moisture. The scrape plus the moisture equal the perfect storm for bacteria to flourish. Watch out for the earwax too. Moisture can get trapped behind that built-up wax—especially in more humid areas—and lead to infections. Symptoms to watch out for are pain, itching, odor and discharge.

