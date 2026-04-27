Building the skills behind career growth with LSU Professional Development

Sponsored by LSU Online

As workforce demands continue to evolve, many professionals are taking a closer look at their career growth, leadership opportunities, and the skills needed to stay competitive. Today, continuing education is no longer just an advantage—it’s becoming essential.

That’s where LSU Professional Development comes in. With flexible online courses, industry-recognized certificate programs and custom training solutions, LSU Professional Development is helping individuals and organizations build the skills needed for what’s next.

The skills employers need are changing

Across industries, employers are looking for professionals who can adapt quickly, lead teams, manage technology and solve complex challenges. Whether you work in business, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, education or technology, building your skills can open the door to new opportunities and career growth.

Professional development courses and certificate programs can help individuals:

Prepare for leadership roles

Build confidence in new responsibilities

Stay current with emerging tools and trends

Add credentials that stand out on a résumé

For working adults, flexibility matters. LSU Professional Development learning options make it possible to gain new skills while balancing work and life responsibilities.

Popular courses and certificate programs designed for immediate impact

For professionals exploring where to start, LSU Professional Development offers a range of popular in-person and online learning opportunities designed to support immediate career growth.

Among the most sought-after online certificate programs are the Project Management Certificate and the Management and Leadership Series Certificate, both designed to help professionals strengthen leadership, communication and organizational skills while learning in a flexible format.

For those who prefer in-person instruction, Fundamentals of Supervision remains a popular option for developing practical management techniques that can be applied right away in the workplace.

Professionals are also exploring specialized online programs in fast-growing fields such as a variety of AI-focused certificates, Digital Twin Design & Production Certificate, DevOps Engineering Foundations Certificate and Digital Marketing Certificate. These programs reflect growing demand for professionals who can lead in technology-driven environments.

Whether online or on campus, these offerings reflect what today’s workforce values most: practical training that can be applied immediately on the job.

Learning solutions for businesses

Upskilling isn’t just for individuals. Organizations across Louisiana are also rethinking workforce development in 2026.

LSU Online offers custom and on-site training solutions designed to help employers strengthen teams, improve retention and close skill gaps. Programs can be tailored to organizational goals and delivered in formats that work for busy teams.

This can be especially valuable for companies focused on:

Leadership development

Project management

Safety and compliance training

Technical skills advancement

Team communication and productivity

When employees grow, businesses grow with them.

Whether you’re focused on individual growth or supporting your team’s development, LSU Professional Development provides opportunities designed to meet a range of goals. Learn more here.