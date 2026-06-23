Building the future workforce: LSU Online expands construction-focused professional development offerings

Sponsored by LSU Online

As construction projects grow more complex and the demand for skilled leaders continues to rise, companies across Louisiana and the nation are looking for new ways to develop talent within their organizations. LSU Online is responding to that need with a growing portfolio of professional development programs designed specifically for the construction industry and the businesses that support it.

Recently, LSU Online announced a partnership with the National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER), a nationally recognized leader in construction education and workforce development. Through this collaboration, LSU Online has added two industry-aligned certification programs to their portfolio of offerings: the Construction Superintendent Certification Program and the Construction Foreman Certification Program. These programs are designed to help experienced professionals strengthen leadership skills and prepare for greater responsibility on the jobsite.

The programs address what many industry leaders describe as a critical workforce challenge: a shortage of qualified supervisors capable of managing projects, leading teams, maintaining safety standards and ensuring efficient operations. By partnering with NCCER, LSU Online aims to help organizations build stronger pipelines of job-ready leaders while providing individuals with clear pathways to career advancement. Learn more about all of LSU’s Professional Development construction offerings here.

But construction leadership is only part of the story. LSU Online is also helping professionals prepare for the digital transformation reshaping the industry.

One example is the new Digital Twin Design and Production Certificate, a fully online program developed in collaboration with the LSU College of Engineering and Digi Twin Global. The seven-course program introduces participants to digital twin technology. A digital twin is a virtual copy of a real-world system that allows companies to test, monitor, and improve operations before making changes in real life.

Digital twin technology is already transforming sectors such as construction, manufacturing, energy and infrastructure by enabling smarter planning, predictive maintenance, and improved project coordination. The program is designed to be accessible to a wide range of professionals, including those working in engineering, surveying, construction management, sensors and IoT, data management and operations.

For businesses, these programs offer a strategic opportunity to invest in workforce development without pulling employees away from their jobs. Many of LSU Online’s professional development courses and certificate programs are delivered in flexible formats, including fully online and hybrid options that allow participants to learn while continuing to work.

In addition to its open enrollment certificates, LSU Online also partners directly with companies to deliver Custom and On-Site training programs tailored to an organization’s specific workforce needs. These customized programs allow businesses to bring LSU’s expertise directly to their teams, ensuring training aligns with real-world challenges and operational goals, all at a convenient location, including their own site.

For individuals, LSU Professional Development programs provide practical credentials that can strengthen résumés and open doors to new career opportunities. For organizations, they offer a scalable way to develop leadership, adopt new technologies and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.

With construction demand continuing to grow and technology reshaping how projects are planned and executed, workforce development has never been more important. Through partnerships with industry leaders and a commitment to accessible, flexible education, LSU Online is helping build the skilled professionals and innovative leaders the construction industry needs for the future.